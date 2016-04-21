La Liga Review: Granada crush Levante, Getafe win as relegation battle heats up
Levante are now five points off safety with four games to play after a 5-1 hammering from Granada, while Getafe scored an important win.
Levante edged closer to relegation as the race for La Liga survival heated up on Thursday.
Rubi's bottom-placed side were crushed 5-1 by 17th-placed Granada, leaving them five points off safety with just four games to play.
Granada powered to a 3-0 lead in the first half as Levante's night got off to a nightmare start.
Isaac Success opened the scoring after 25 minutes, before Youssef El-Arabi scored the first of two penalties in the 35th minute.
Ruben Rochina made it 3-0 before half-time and Levante's Ruben Garcia pulled one back in the 82nd minute to kick off a glut of goals as El-Arabi sealed his hat-trick late on.
The win was crucial for Granada as it kept them out of the relegation zone with 19th-placed Getafe scoring an unlikely 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.
Mexico international Carlos Vela had Sociedad 1-0 up after 19 minutes, but Pablo Sarabia levelled just before half-time.
Alvaro Vazquez scored the winner from the spot in the 56th minute to give Getafe a huge three points that keeps them just two points from safety with four games remaining.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.