La Liga Review: Granada crush Levante, Getafe win as relegation battle heats up

Levante edged closer to relegation as the race for La Liga survival heated up on Thursday.

Rubi's bottom-placed side were crushed 5-1 by 17th-placed Granada, leaving them five points off safety with just four games to play.

Granada powered to a 3-0 lead in the first half as Levante's night got off to a nightmare start.

Isaac Success opened the scoring after 25 minutes, before Youssef El-Arabi scored the first of two penalties in the 35th minute.

Ruben Rochina made it 3-0 before half-time and Levante's Ruben Garcia pulled one back in the 82nd minute to kick off a glut of goals as El-Arabi sealed his hat-trick late on.

The win was crucial for Granada as it kept them out of the relegation zone with 19th-placed Getafe scoring an unlikely 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Mexico international Carlos Vela had Sociedad 1-0 up after 19 minutes, but Pablo Sarabia levelled just before half-time.

Alvaro Vazquez scored the winner from the spot in the 56th minute to give Getafe a huge three points that keeps them just two points from safety with four games remaining.