La Liga Review: High five for record-breaking Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer in La Liga, while Joaquin had a successful return to Real Betis on Saturday.

Ronaldo struck five times in Madrid's 6-0 thumping of Espanyol, with the Portuguese star moving to 230 league goals for the capital club, moving two clear of former striker Raul.

Espanyol were never in the contest, with Ronaldo notching his hat-trick within 20 minutes, while Karim Benzema also got on the scoresheet before half-time.

Ronaldo then completed the scoring in the 61st and 81st minutes at the Power8 Stadium in Barcelona.

In Seville, Joaquin made his first appearance for boyhood club Betis since the 2005-06 season and the 34-year-old former Spain international provided the cross for Ruben Castro's header, as Pepe Mel's team defeated Real Sociedad 1-0.

Barcelona stayed perfect after three matches to maintain a two-point lead over Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings after Lionel Messi came off the bench in the final half-hour to inspire a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid.

Atleti took the lead in the 51st minute through Fernando Torres but Neymar levelled proceedings four minutes later and Luis Suarez teed up Messi for the winner with 13 minutes remaining.

In the other match on Saturday, Valencia triumphed 1-0 at Sporting Gijon thanks to Paco Alcacer's stoppage-time winner.