La Liga Review: Madrid win, Gameiro nets hat-trick

Kevin Gameiro scored a hat-trick as Sevilla thrashed Getafe 5-0 for a much-needed La Liga win on Saturday.

Unai Emery's men netted three times from the penalty spot, including once through Gameiro, for just their third win in nine league games this campaign.

Ever Banega and Yevhen Konoplyanka were also on target from 12 yards at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Defender Carlos Vigaray was sent off for Getafe on the hour-mark after picking up yellow cards for two of the penalty incidents.

The win lifts Sevilla into ninth in the table, while Getafe are 12th after their fifth loss.

Real Madrid moved three points clear at the top by winning an entertaining and controversial clash 3-1 at 10-man Celta Vigo.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the visitors an early lead with an accurate finish, before Danilo doubled the advantage midway through the opening half, scoring his first goal for the club.

Keylor Navas made a string of stunning saves to preserve his side's advantage, but the game looked to be over as a contest after the break when Gustavo Cabral received a controversial second yellow card for dissent.

Celta were not giving up though and former Barcelona man Nolito gave them hope by scoring with an excellent strike in the final minutes, but Rafael Benitez's men wrapped up the victory when Marcelo slotted home in stoppage time.

Madrid's victory in a classic encounter means they move three points clear of Celta and Barcelona – who play Eibar on Sunday – at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, lowly Granada played out their third consecutive draw – as Real Betis left with a 1-1 scoreline.

Second-half goals from Adnane Tighadouini and Juan Carlos saw Malaga to a 2-0 victory against Deportivo La Coruna.