Labadie banned for six months over biting

The 24-year-old was charged by the FA after claims that he bit Stevenage defender Ronnie Henry in a League Two encounter last month.

Labadie was banned for 10 games after an independent regulatory commission found him guilty of violent conduct, with two Chesterfield players - Armand Gnanduillet and Ollie Banks - claiming he had bitten them while playing for Torquay United last season.

Dagenham and Redbridge revealed on Wednesday that Labadie has been found guilty of biting again and is now facing another lengthy absence from the game.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Joss Labadie appeared before a Football Association disciplinary hearing this afternoon.



"Joss pleaded not guilty to the charge of violent conduct.



"Unfortunately, the case was found against him and the subsequent punishment issued by the FA is that he is banned from playing football games for six months commencing today.



"Both the player and the Club are awaiting the written report from the FA hearing before deciding their next steps."