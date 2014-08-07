Lacazette focusing on life at Lyon despite rumours

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive 2013-14 campaign, netting 22 goals in all competitions as Lyon finished fifth in Ligue 1.

Lacazette has been heavily linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, with Newcastle United often touted as a potential destination for the forward.

However, he shrugged off any talk of a switch and is concentrating on the upcoming season.

"Last winter there were rumours, rumours of a possible departure and you can hear anything and everything, it has not been easy," he said.

"Now I am used to it, and I am now in Lyon and concentrating on the new season.

"It is true that with myself, Max [Gonalons] and Clement [Grenier], we have people looking at us - but it's a good pressure."