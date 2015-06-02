Lacazette plays down 'unfounded' PSG rumours

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is keen to stay in Ligue 1 ahead of Euro 2016, but maintains links with Paris Saint-Germain are baseless.

The France international finished top of the scoring charts with 27 league goals and has been linked with the likes of PSG, Juventus and Liverpool.

But the 24-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "All the rumours of PSG are unfounded.

"I have not decided anything and at Lyon everything is in place to have a good season again.

"Staying in France reduces the level of risk, especially in the year before the Euros."

Lacazette hit top form during December and January as his goals kept Lyon in the title hunt before PSG eventually claimed the honours.

Having earned a long-awaited recall to the national side this term, he added: "For me, this was my season of confirmation, but I only understood in November that things were going well.

"When I missed my penalty [in November's 3-0 defeat] against Saint-Etienne, this error led me to work harder."