Lacazette to ponder Lyon future

Alexandre Lacazette will consider his future following pre-season interest from Arsenal, but insists his immediate focus is on the current campaign with Lyon.

The French striker was the subject of a bid – claimed by the Ligue 1 club to be worth €35 million – from the Gunners in July, but Lyon had no interest in letting their star player leave.

Lacazette still has two and a half years to run on his deal and the Lyon youth product, who has netted more than 100 times for the club, wants to cement his legendary status at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

"Right now, honestly, I'm thinking of this season," the 25-year-old told Le Progres. "I prefer to concentrate on the team, play, score and try to beat the record of the club's legends. I know I'm behind Serge Chiesa [134 goals].

"After that, next summer, we'll see. Lots of big names have been circulating and it's nice. We must think.

"This summer, there were some very interesting offers, but the president [Jean-Michel Aulas], for the good of the club, said no. And I understood.

"For me, staying here next year would not be a failure. After that, I'm open to anything that might happen outside. I will be at an age when we must make decisions."

Lacazette has not featured for his country this year, with his 21 Ligue 1 goals in 2015-16 proving insufficient to win over Didier Deschamps when he selected his France squad for Euro 2016.

He says he "respects the decisions" of Deschamps, but is pessimistic about his chances of a recall despite having struck 11 times in the top flight this term.

"I will continue working to convince Didier Deschamps," he added. "I am asked to score goals – I scored goals and it was not enough. The bridges are broken."