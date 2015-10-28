Lack of support ended Nakhid's FIFA bid

David Nakhid missed out on the chance to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president due to a lack of support, the organisation has confirmed.

The former Trinidad and Tobago international stated prior to Monday's deadline that he had the backing of five federations and would stand to replace the Swiss as head of world football's governing body.

However, Nakhid was not on the list of candidates confirmed by FIFA on Wednesday.

"One of the five declarations of support for Mr Nakhid was declared invalid as the same member association had previously issued a declaration of support for another candidate," said a FIFA spokesperson.

"In view of this, the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee decided not to consider Mr Nakhid's application as it did not fulfil the required five declarations of support."

Suspended UEFA president Michel Platini is on the list although his candidature will not be formally approved while his ban remains in place.

The Frenchman is currently banned for 90 days along with Blatter in relation to an alleged "disloyal payment" Platini received from FIFA in 2011.

Both men deny wrongdoing and have appealed the decisions.

Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, Musa Bility, Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Tokyo Sexwale are the other confirmed candidates ahead of elections at FIFA's Extraordinary Congress in February next year.