Lahm a true Bayern legend - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has placed Philipp Lahm among Bayern Munich's greatest legends.

Lahm captained Bayern to DFB-Pokal final glory at the expense of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to clinch the domestic double in Guardiola's last season at the Allianz Arena.

The World Cup-winning former Germany skipper has made close to 500 appearances in all competitions for Bayern since making his debut in 2002-03, winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB Pokals and one Champions League in the process.

And Guardiola thanked Lahm for his contribution to Bayern's successes since his arrival from barcelona three years ago.

"Bayern have had legends such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Uli Hoeness and Kalle Rummenigge," Guardiola was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

"For me, Philipp Lahm is at the same level as those legends. He is the perfect captain for Bayern and has helped me a lot both on and off the pitch.

"He is the only right-back in the world who can dominate play from his position.

"He always plays well. I have not seen Lahm play a single poor game over the past three seasons."