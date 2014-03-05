Lahm: Bayern Munich success can help Germany

Lahm, captain for club and country, was part of the Bayern team that lifted the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League trophies under Jupp Heynckes in the 2012-13 campaign.

He is also a regular under current Bayern boss Pep Guardiola with the German champions, who have won their last 15 league games, on course to replicate last season's achievements.

Lahm feels the success enjoyed by team-mates such as Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos and Bastian Schweinsteiger at the Allianz Arena will help Joachim Low's men at the World Cup.

Asked by FIFA.com whether Bayern's winning habit could rub off on Germany, ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Chile, Lahm responded: "Absolutely.

"There are a lot of Bayern players in the Germany squad, although that's no guarantee that we're automatically going to win the next title.

"Plenty of other countries are going there with the same aim of winning the World Cup. It's been a long road to get this far with Bayern: we've played in three of the last four Champions League finals and only won it last year.

"It's a long and difficult path and you also need a little bit of luck on your side too."