Lahm expecting Germany midfield role in Brazil

The Bayern Munich star spent most of his career as a full-back, operating comfortably on either flank over the years for his current club, Germany and Stuttgart.



Following the arrival of Pep Guardiola to the Allianz Arena, however, Lahm saw his role change and he routinely appeared in a deep-lying midfield position as Bayern cruised to their 24th Bundesliga title, extending their own record.



Germany coach Joachim Low has followed Guardiola's example and, although Lahm is not completely certain about where he will be asked to play in Brazil, the 30-year-old expects a midfield berth will be the answer.



He told the Guardian: "You would have to ask the manager, it's not my job to make these considerations public.



"But I played the last test game before the World Cup in midfield, so I'd expect to play there in the competition as well."



Ahead of the World Cup, coach Low claimed Germany are operating under significantly less pressure than usual, but Lahm still believes much is expected of the three-time winners.



"I actually really like the fact that expectations are so high," he added.

"Firstly, it's normal: we have had two third-place finishes and we have to improve on that in Brazil.



"This team has been together for a long time, we have come very far. Of course they want us to win the World Cup back home.



"Maybe it would be easier for us if there were no expectations, if we were able to play with a sense of freedom. But that's not our reality. I'd much rather be considered one of the favourites than one of the underdogs."