Lahm has no plans to make Germany return

Bayern Munich defender Lahm captained Germany to World Cup glory in Brazil and announced the end of his international career after that triumph in July.

Germany have struggled somewhat since Lahm's decision and sit third in Euro 2016 qualifying Group D behind Poland and the Republic of Ireland.

However, Lahm – who is sidelined with an ankle injury that could keep him out until March – has no regrets about calling time on his spell in the international game and is adamant he could not be tempted into changing his mind.

"I have to disappoint Germany unfortunately," Lahm said in an interview with Bild.

"The national team's finished for me. I will carry the DFB jersey in future only as a fan when watching.

"I had 10 great years in the national team, I was allowed to be captain, I became a world champion and I had a great end to it all.

"I'm not going to suddenly jump up in one-and-a-half years' time for the European Championship.

"I made up my mind almost exactly one year ago and I'll stand by it. This was my last World Cup tournament - and my most intense, too. For me, the decision was the right one. And the national team will be fine without me."