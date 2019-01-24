Lahm named honorary citizen of Munich

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has been elected an honorary citizen of Munich.

Lahm racked up 517 appearances for Bayern prior to bringing an end to his playing career in 2017.

During his 16 years in the German giants' senior ranks, the versatile full-back won eight Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokal crowns, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

Lahm, also a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has now been immortalised by becoming the first sportsman to have the honour bestowed upon him.