Lallana calls for Liverpool show at Arsenal

Adam Lallana has been impressed with the fight Liverpool have shown in their start to the season, but urged the team to put on a "show" against Arsenal.

Liverpool endured a disappointing 2014-15, finishing sixth having come runners-up to Manchester City in the previous campaign.

Brendan Rodgers' men have started the new Premier League season in solid, if unspectacular, fashion with 1-0 wins against Stoke City and Bournemouth.

Midfielder Lallana is keen to continue the winning trend in Monday's visit to the Emirates Stadium, but wants the team to put in an improved performance.

"Six points out of six and two clean sheets - that’s massive for us confidence-wise," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"People asked questions about our mentality and our fighting spirit last week at Stoke. We showed that there and we took it into the Bournemouth game. Sometimes you have to win a game 1-0. It was massively important for us.

"We know there's room for improvement and we're working hard in training to achieve that. But I also think it's important to see this side of us.

"There's no doubt we have a lot of ability in the squad and I think you'll see our performances improve over the coming weeks.

"We'll go to Arsenal with a gameplan to keep this run going. We've got a full week to prepare for Arsenal now. Hopefully we can go there and put on a good show.

"They are always difficult games against the top four. They are good teams. Arsenal will be tough but we have a week to prepare for it."