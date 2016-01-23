Lallana credits Liverpool medics for dramatic victory at Norwich

Adam Lallana credited Liverpool's medical department for their role in Saturday's dramatic Premier League victory at Norwich City.

Lallana came off the bench to net a 95th-minute winner at Carrow Road as Jurgen Klopp's men emerged 5-4 winners from one of the most thrilling games of the season.

Afterwards, however, the England forward revealed that he almost failed to make the squad for the clash after picking up an injury during last Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United – only for the Anfield physios to give him the green light to be involved.

"I had a bit of a knock after the United game. Not just credit to the manager, but credit to the medical team as well," he told Liverpool's official website.

"They could easily have said to stay at Melwood and recover for Tuesday, especially with the amount of injuries we’ve got at the minute.

"So credit to the medical team for giving me the chance to come here and be involved. Sometimes in football the risks pay off; plenty don't but plenty do. I think that risk possibly won us the game."

Lallana's late strike came at the end of a remarkable match which Liverpool led 1-0 and 4-3, only for Sebastien Bassong to seemingly rescue a point for the hosts in the 92nd minute.

However, the former Southampton man popped up with almost the final kick of the game to turn a draw into victory for the Reds, sparking celebrations which saw manager Klopp's glasses broken by his own striker, Christian Benteke, while Lallana was booked amid the joyous scenes.

"It was a great feeling and I'm sure the celebrations summed it up," said Lallana.

"My momentum just took me that way and the whole squad, everyone involved, was on the pitch somehow. I'll take a booking for that one.

"I remember asking the ref how long was left and he said a minute. The next thing I knew, the whistle had gone and we had all three points. It was a great game to be involved in and one you won't forget too quickly."