Lallana eager to impress against Denmark

The Southampton midfielder is still in the early stages of his international career, with only two caps to his name, but is keen to secure a place on the plane to Brazil.

Lallana has made 32 appearances for his club this season, scoring eight goals, and is one of four Southampton players called up for Wednesday's game.

If the 25-year-old gets the nod at Wembley it will be his third consecutive start for the national team and he believes that the experience is helping to develop his game.

"I learned a lot from the two games in November, hopefully I can keep develop and get a chance (on) Wednesday," he said.

"Training and playing with the best players in England – if not the world – will only help me. International football is completely different to club football, hopefully I'll continue to develop this week.

"Everyone will be wanting to do well but when we're here it's about England and we'll want to get a good result.

"The squad has a good mix and hopefully that will be a recipe for success on Wednesday and in the summer.

"We're as ready as we can be. We just have to concentrate on playing well and make the manager's decision as tough as we can."