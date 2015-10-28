Lallana prepared for hard work at Liverpool

Adam Lallana is ready to do the dirty work for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to revitalise the Anfield club's fortunes.

Klopp has yet to taste victory since replacing Brendan Rodgers after three successive draws.

Lallana has started each of those matches as part of a three-pronged attack in support of a lone striker, and he knows they must work hard for the team in attack and defence if Klopp's new style of play is to work.

"Just because we play as a number 10 in that position doesn't mean you can't stretch the game or you can't do some of the dirty work to help other players in the team," he told the club's official website.

"It's about helping each other and whether that's running off the ball or running with the ball, being unselfish, as long as it helps the team that is what the manager is focused on.

"I'm sure the manager would want a bit more time on the training pitch but as a player you want to be playing as much as you can.

"A football career doesn't last too often so the more games you can fit in the better, and it always means that a game isn't too far away to put things right and that's what we are aiming to do.

"We are striving, we really want that first win and I’m sure the manager does as well."