Lambert excited to get started with Blackburn

Paul Lambert is eager to take charge of Blackburn Rovers for the first time when they face Preston North End on Saturday.

The Scot left Aston Villa in February and has dropped down a division to replace Gary Bowyer at the Ewood Park helm.

After nine months without a job, Lambert felt the time was right to make his return.

He is excited to get started and hopes to lift Blackburn up from 16th position and into the higher reaches of the Championship, starting against Preston on Saturday.

"It is great to be here, there's a good feeling about it and I can't wait to get going," Lambert said.

"I'm excited to get into training again and I'm excited for the game on Saturday.

"I've had nine months out and I've enjoyed it, but now is the time to go back in.

"There is a good infrastructure here, it has got the stadium which is perfect and the training ground is excellent.

"We just need to get a team that can play well and try and win games and I think if we can do that then we've got a chance."