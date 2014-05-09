Lambert hopeful on Agbonlahor, Albrighton

Neither man was involved in the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday, and Villa have picked up just one win from their last eight matches.

However, Lambert could receive a double boost as the curtain comes down on the current campaign on Sunday.

"We'll go to Tottenham to try and win," he said. "Hopefully Gabby Agbonlahor and Marc Albrighton will be okay for Sunday. We'll see what happens.

"Marc's just got a little groin problem at the minute, not too bad, but enough to keep him out. Gabby has hurt his knee.

"We've lost big players and this club, the way it is at the minute, if it's not staring you in the face what needs to be improved then you'll never get it."