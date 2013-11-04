Lambert optimistic over Delph return

The 23-year-old missed last weekend's goalless draw with West Ham due to a stomach complaint similar to the one that kept Ciaran Clark out against Tottenham a fortnight earlier.

However, Delph is likely to be available for the visit of Cardiff as Villa seek a first league win in five matches.

"When you look at the ones we lost against West Ham, Fabian has been fantastic for us," said Lambert.

"He had a bug on Thursday and Friday so that was a blow to see him miss the game at Upton Park.

"I'm pretty sure Fabian's bug is only a short-term kind of thing. He pulled out of training on Thursday. He came in on Friday but he still didn't look the greatest so we sent him home.

"There's been a bug going around. Ciaran had it the other week so hopefully Fabian will be alright for the next game."

Forward Andreas Weimann could face a longer spell on the sidelines after being forced off against West Ham.

"It looks like a hamstring at the minute. I don't know how severe it is," added Lambert.

"The thing is we've got one more game then we get a break so hopefully the break helps him."