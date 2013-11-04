Lambert optimistic over Delph return
Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert is hopeful Fabian Delph will put a sickness bug behind him to return against Cardiff City on Saturday.
The 23-year-old missed last weekend's goalless draw with West Ham due to a stomach complaint similar to the one that kept Ciaran Clark out against Tottenham a fortnight earlier.
However, Delph is likely to be available for the visit of Cardiff as Villa seek a first league win in five matches.
"When you look at the ones we lost against West Ham, Fabian has been fantastic for us," said Lambert.
"He had a bug on Thursday and Friday so that was a blow to see him miss the game at Upton Park.
"I'm pretty sure Fabian's bug is only a short-term kind of thing. He pulled out of training on Thursday. He came in on Friday but he still didn't look the greatest so we sent him home.
"There's been a bug going around. Ciaran had it the other week so hopefully Fabian will be alright for the next game."
Forward Andreas Weimann could face a longer spell on the sidelines after being forced off against West Ham.
"It looks like a hamstring at the minute. I don't know how severe it is," added Lambert.
"The thing is we've got one more game then we get a break so hopefully the break helps him."
