Lambert to take Villa abroad for training

Following Tuesday's goalless draw at Cardiff City, Villa are now without a Premier League game until February 23 as the FA Cup returns.

With Lambert's men having lost in the third round to Sheffield United, the Scot will use the time to take his players away for training, but insists that it will not be a holiday.

"We'll train every day," he said.

"We're going over there to work. It's just a normal week, the only thing is we haven't a game on the Saturday.

"We've decided to give them a break, they deserve it for all the hard work they've put in.

"I've done it before with teams and it's good, most teams who are out of the cup will probably look to go away and we're not any different."

Lambert also reserved praise for Joe Bennett, who returned to the starting line-up and played 70 minutes at Cardiff after missing three months through injury.

"He was great," Lambert said.

"It's his first 60-odd minutes in months, I thought he done ever so well considering he hasn't done much at all. He came in and I thought he did very well.

"He had a problem with his knee then his back but that's his first real test in earnest for four months or so and he did great.

"There was no issue with his confidence, it was only because of match fitness that we took him off."