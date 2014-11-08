Lambert: Villa were first class at West Ham

Villa headed to Upton Park having lost six games in a row, but were able to pick up a precious point as their defence held firm on Saturday in the face of home pressure.

West Ham dominated possession and forced Brad Guzan into several saves, including an impressive one-handed stop in stoppage time that prevented substitute Andy Carroll from marking his return to first-team action with a goal.

Lambert hailed his side's defensive display and said: "It's a great point, a really great point.

"You're coming to a ground where they've been playing really well; they've beaten [Manchester] City and Liverpool not long ago.

"To come here and play the way we did and be resolute was first class."

Reflecting on Guzan's impressive display, Lambert added: "That's what he's paid for. His save at the end [from Carroll] was world class.

"I'm really, really pleased for him."

The Scot even suggested his side could have nicked all three points.

"In the second half I thought we were comfortable up until the last five minutes or so. Defending-wise they put their body on the line and it's a massive point for us," he added.

"I thought we looked a threat, especially in the second half. Gabby [Agbonlahor] had a great chance to go one up in the first half.

"We had chances, and can exploit spaces. Credit to the team because they've took a lot of stick at times."