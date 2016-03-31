Lampard backs Conte for 'difficult' Chelsea job

Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard has backed Antonio Conte to be a success should he take on the "difficult" job as manager at Stamford Bridge.

The Italy head coach has been heavily linked to the Premier League side – currently led by interim boss Guus Hiddink - having confirmed he will leave his post with the national team at the end of Euro 2016.

Lampard is now at New York City with former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo – who played under Conte - and feels the 46-year-old can succeed at Chelsea if he does, as expected, land the job.

"I don't know him too well but he's got a great pedigree, a great recent record with Juventus," Lampard told BT Sport.

"I spoke with Andrea Pirlo about him and he has nothing but good words to say about him. I think he's hard working, he'll have the players working hard. He has what fans and players like to see - that determination, that will to win.

"It's a difficult job at Chelsea now considering what's happened this year, so we'll see. If it is him, I think he has the pedigree to do it, but the decision has not been made."

Conte led Juve to three consecutive Serie A titles before taking the Italy job, but would join Chelsea on the back of a poor campaign for the club that saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December.

Last season's champions sit 10th in the league, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.