Lampard coy over extending Man City stay

The 36-year-old former England international has scored four goals in six appearances since joining City on a loan deal.

Lampard is due to link up with MLS side New York City FC at the beginning of January, following his temporary stint at the Etihad Stadium, but it has been reported that he may prolong his stay with Manuel Pellegrini's side.

The midfielder stressed that he is not looking that far ahead as he attempts to maintain his fine form.

"The temptation is to not get ahead of myself in my career. I am here until January 1, basically, so I will focus on that and see what happens then." Lampard is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"There has been a lot said about when the season starts, but the only thing that can decide my future is how well I am playing. They will be kicking me out in January if I don't play very well!

"I am just looking game to game and trying to play as well as I can."

The former Chelsea man is encouraged by the manner in which he has adapted to life at City and is particularly satisfied with his goal tally so far.

"That's good," he said. "I have scored a few goals and I hope they can see my desire. I haven't come here just to train and make up numbers in the squad.

"People might have thought that was the case but it's not.

"I want to perform – I have always done it throughout my career, and if people see that I am giving my all the fans will get behind me."