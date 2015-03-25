Lampard eyes MLS showdown with Gerrard

New York City midfielder Frank Lampard has already marked down the day his team will face Steven Gerrard's LA Galaxy in MLS.

Lampard and Gerrard do battle at StubHub Center on August 23.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard said the two former England internationals shared mutual respect, and the MLS clash was one he was looking forward to.

"I am pleased for Stevie. I think it is a very good move for him. What more can he do for Liverpool? He has had a fantastic career," he said.

"It helps with the interest here, people seeing it on TV over here now.

"I look forward to being competitive against Stevie. We get on very well, particularly in our latter years as captain and vice-captain of England.

"I have a huge amount of respect for him and I look forward to going up against him."

Lampard left Chelsea having not been offered a contract at the end of last season, despite wanting to stay.

The 36-year-old said it may be tougher for Gerrard, who has decided he will leave Liverpool after 2014-15 to join the Galaxy.

"Only individuals know the right time for them. I wasn't sure about my time as a Chelsea player. The decision got made for me," Lampard said.

"When the decision is not made for you and you have to make it yourself then it's more difficult maybe.

"Only he knows that and I think at the minute I would say yes, because what more can he do? If he's not their greatest player he will be right up there with the greatest players ever.

"Maybe there's a time [when it's up] at a club. When I look back at my time at Chelsea, you accept they will move on and I am sure Stevie will look at Liverpool and see it the same way. Then you look at yourself and think, 'How can I finish in the right way?' Stevie will do that."