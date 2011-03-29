Lampard: I'm back to my best

The 32-year-old started alongside Jack Wilshere and Scott Parker in England’s 2-0 Euro 2012 qualifying win over Wales last weekend, scoring the opener from the penalty spot.

However, the Chelsea stalwart knows that the emerging quality of the England squad means that no player can be guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

“I was aware of all the talk. I tried not to let it concern me,” said Lampard.

“It is a good squad, a strong squad and never for any minute should anyone be resting on their laurels about getting picked.

“I have been around for a long time, so it wasn’t a sleepless night but obviously I want to play and contribute. So I tried to work hard in training and give my best all the time.”

Lampard, whose season has been disrupted by a groin injury, believes he is close to reaching his best form and is hoping to have put his latest injury problems behind him.

“I think I am coming back to my best form after a difficult season,” Lampard added.

“I have missed half of it and never really had that kind of break before. But in the last few games for Chelsea I have started to feel as fit as I had beforehand.

“That’s a lovely feeling to have back because I was out a long time and that is frustrating. But now, I’m feeling really good.

“When you get back, you have to get used to the fact that you might have certain niggles after having such a bad injury.

“I’m getting to the other side of them now and feeling like I don’t go into games worrying about the groin or anything else. I just worry about truing to play.”

By Laith Al-Hashimi