Lampard nearing City return from thigh injury

The former Chelsea midfielder made the transition from Stamford Bridge to the Etihad Stadium seamlessly after his loan move to MLS franchise New York City.

However, Lampard's progress in Manchester has been checked somewhat by the thigh problem he picked up in City's 4-1 victory over Tottenham on October 18.

The 36-year-old has not played since, but is hopeful of being back in contention sooner rather than later.

"I'm not far off selection," Lampard told City's official website. "Fingers crossed, if all goes well over the next couple of days, I'll be back in contention.

"I had a small injury in my thigh - an old injury I'd disturbed slightly.

"It wasn't as bad as I'd first feared but you have to be very careful with muscle injuries. That was the issue.

"I've been working very hard to get back because I was really enjoying playing at the time and that was the bad thing about it."

Lampard's loan spell is due to end next month, but reports have suggested the Premier League champions may opt to keep him beyond that to aid their campaign - something he is not focusing on just yet.

"All I can say is how much I'm enjoying it at City," he added. "I'm contracted here until the end of December and my future will be at New York at some stage.

"All I can do now is go week by week and play as well as I can when I am playing to bring a good contribution."