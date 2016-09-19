Lampard out three to four weeks with calf strain

Frank Lampard is expected to be out for the next three to four weeks because of a calf strain.

The New York City midfielder sustained the injury in their 2-2 MLS draw with Dallas on Sunday.

Former England international Lampard has been in strong form for New York City this season, scoring 12 goals and registering an assist.

New York City are third in the Eastern Conference with four games of the regular season remaining.

Patrick Vieira's men are level on points with second-placed New York Red Bulls and take on Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.