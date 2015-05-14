Lampard recalls Swansea loan spell as Premier League curtain call nears

Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard has been sharing memories of making his professional debut for Swansea City ahead of his penultimate Premier League fixture.

The former West Ham and Chelsea star will join up with New York City in the MLS following the conclusion of the current campaign, bringing the curtain down on a stellar career in the England.

But Lampard has taken a moment to recognise the role played by Swansea, who host City on Sunday, in his development, with the 36-year-old having played nine matches on loan at the Welsh club during the 1995-96 season.

"I was 17 when I went to Swansea – quite a while ago – but I still have a genuine fondness for the club," he told the club's official website.

"I went there when they were fourth bottom of what is now League One and when I left they were bottom, so it's not as though I took them to the moon or anything.

"We played at their old stadium, Vetch Field, and it was an eye-opener because it was my first experience of man's football and was a character-building exercise.

"I've always kept my eye out for their results ever since and it's always good to go back.

"Being at Swansea was a real learning curve for me because they were nowhere near the club they are today and it's fantastic to see where they've got to."