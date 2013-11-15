Lampard unsure over future beyond World Cup

The 35-year-old will lead his country against Chile on Friday in the absence of regular skipper Steven Gerrard, and collect his 103rd cap.

Lampard has featured in every Premier League game for Chelsea this season, having signed a one-year contract extension in May.

However, he has yet to decide what the coming years will bring, insisting his current focus is purely on retaining his England place with the World Cup looming.

Asked about his future, Lampard told The Sun: "Right now, I'm not sure in my own head. At my age I understand it's not a four-year contract, it's a one-year extension. I'm more than happy with that.

"I'll make a decision after the World Cup... when we've won it and can all retire happy!"

Lampard is aware he must continue to perform if he is to be part of Roy Hodgson's squad in Brazil next summer.

"We're all in the same boat. What we've done up to now carries a bit of weight but if your form falls off in the next six months you can't expect to be going," he added.

"We all have to be on top form. If I walked around thinking my 103 caps would get me on the plane, I'd probably be on the beach. Because that means you're taking things for granted. I don't think any of us can afford to do that.

"Because of my age, it's always going to be a bit of a dogfight to get into the squad."