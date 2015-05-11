Langerak: Dortmund must secure Europa League qualification

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has underlined the importance of European qualification for his club.

Dortmund maintained their bid for a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League over the weekend, with Langerak keeping a clean sheet as Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday.

It was Dortmund's fourth game without a loss in the Bundesliga and took them into seventh in the standings with 43 points, ahead of eighth-placed Werder Bremen on goal difference and just two points adrift of rivals Schalke (45).

Schalke hold the Bundesliga's second Europe League spot in sixth, although seventh should be enough for Dortmund.

Klopp's side face Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal final on May 30 and will qualify for the Europa League if they win.

But if they lose, that spot would be taken by the seventh-placed side in the Bundesliga, with second-placed Wolfsburg likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Despite that, Langerak has urged his team-mates to keep picking up wins and secure European qualification on their own.

"Of course it's important for the players and the whole team to be playing in Europe next season. I really hope we can do it," the Australian told Bundesliga.com.

"We've still got two games in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup final in Berlin to make it happen. Now it's important to focus on our next game."

Saturday's game was Langerak's fourth start in a row in all competitions, with the 26-year-old gloveman only having conceded one goal in that time.

Langerak is enjoying his time on the pitch with regular number one Roman Weidenfeller injured since late April.

"It's great not to concede again," he said.

"I have to thank the lads, though, because I hardly had anything to do all game. In the first half I was only a spectator.

"In the second half Hertha had a couple of half-chances. They tried to get back into the game, but we managed to keep them out."