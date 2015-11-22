Lanzini 'honoured' by Liverpool links

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has described reported interest from Liverpool as "an absolute honour".

The 22-year-old has been a revelation early in his season-long loan spell from Al Jazira, scoring five times in all competitions, including in the 3-0 victory at Anfield in August.

Rumours have circulated that Jurgen Klopp is considering a January swoop for Lanzini but West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan insisted earlier this month his club have "an unbreakable option" on the player.

Lanzini has said he is happy with life at the Hammers but he could not hide his delight at reports linking him with a move to Anfield.

"I heard the president say that the club wants me to stay. I am fine here," Lanzini told ESPN FC. "It's an absolute honour that a team like Liverpool has put an eye on me, but at [the] moment I am focused on the match against Tottenham. It's a good team to play against."

For now, Lanzini is concentrating on securing three points at Spurs on Sunday as West Ham look to climb into the Premier League's top five.

"It is a very important match and if we manage to win we will be among the top five so It will give us an extra motivation," he added.

"When you get a positive result you work better during the week.

"We have all the support of our fans and the club's board members are doing an important effort for making us strong."