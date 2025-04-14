Liverpool make shock Alexis Mac Allister exit plan: report

Liverpool have made a surprising plan should Alexis Mac Allister depart the club this summer.

Since arriving at Anfield from Brighton in a deal worth £55m in the summer of 2023, Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool, first under Jurgen Klopp and now even more so with Arne Slot.

The Argentine's performances have started catching the attention from across Europe, however, with the Reds now facing a battle on their hands to keep him at the club. Should they lose him, though, the club's hierarchy already have a plan set in place.

Liverpool preparing Alexis Mac Allister exit plan

Mac Allister has been impressive for the Reds this term (Image credit: Alamy)

Valued at a staggering £77m by Transfermarkt, it'll cost an awful lot of money for Mac Allister to leave Liverpool this summer. He still has three years remaining on his current deal and is entering his peak years at 26. Plus, his quality would be hard to replace for the Premier League champions-elect.

That still doesn't mean that the Reds aren't preparing for every eventuality, with a potential swap deal being presented in order to sweeten any deal.

Slot won't want to lose key players (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are keen on bringing Mac Allister to the Bernabeu this summer, and are prepared to offer Arda Guler in return for the central midfielder.

With Los Blancos already seemingly set to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold from Anfield to the Spanish capital, they're not stopping there. Luka Modric is out of contract in the summer and, at 39, is nearing the end of his career, with Mac Allister seen as an ideal replacement for the Croatian.

Guler, meanwhile, certainly interests Liverpool, with his playing and age profile both enticing factors in a potential deal. Still only 20-years-old, Guler has struggled to make an imprint on the Real Madrid first team this season as Carlo Ancelotti prefers more established stars, though the Turkish forward has still impressed on the occasions he has played.

Any deal would require Real Madrid to pay Liverpool more funds as part of a player-plus-money transfer, while personal terms still need to be agreed for things to progress.

Guler could be used as a makeweight in the deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it seems impossible that Mac Allister would leave Liverpool this summer, and certainly not to Real Madrid. He's an integral member of the Reds' first team and will continue to prove his worth in the coming years.

And while Guler is clearly talented, it's still unclear how well he would manage to adapt to the Premier League and if he could develop into a starting member of the XI.