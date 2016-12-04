Lapadula: This is just the start of my Milan journey

Gianluca Lapadula described his maiden goal at San Siro, the winner in a 2-1 Serie A victory over Crotone, as "just the start" of his journey with AC Milan.

Milan surprisingly fell behind to the struggling visitors in Sunday's contest as Diego Falcinelli opened the scoring in the 26th minute, but Mario Pasalic restored parity four minutes before half-time with a header.

Lapadula missed from two yards out shortly after the restart before winning a penalty, only to see M'Baye Niang fluff his lines from 12 yards.

But Lapadula did complete the turnaround in the 86th minute by firing home on the turn, keeping Milan within four points of leaders Juventus.

"San Siro has always been the most important stadium in Italy. It was my first start here and I really wanted to score. I'm happy we managed to win," Lapadula told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm in good form, but I haven't done anything yet. This is just the start of our important journey together."

Milan wore the crest of Brazilian club Chapecoense, who had the majority of their team tragically killed in a plane crash this week, on their sleeves as well as the phrase 'Forca Chape' on the back.

And Lapadula added: "I want to take this opportunity to dedicate the goal and win to Chapecoense. Forza Chape, you will remain in our memories forever."