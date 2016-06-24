Lapadula undergoes AC Milan medical

Gianluca Lapadula has undergone a medical with AC Milan as he closes in on a move to San Siro from Pescara.

The 26-year-old forward scored 30 goals as Pescara secured promotion to Serie A last season, attracting attention from the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Leicester City.

However, Lapadula arrived at La Madonnina clinic on Friday and now on the brink of making a switch to Milan - something he feels will benefit both clubs.

The striker's transfer fee is reported to be worth an initial €9million, rising to €10m.

"It's something that we both wanted. I am very happy, I thank president [Silvio] Berlusconi and [chief executive Adriano] Galliani," Lapadula told Milan's official website.

"I thank Pescara. It was a deal that happened in a flash, strongly desired by both sides, and rightly so.

"It's going to be a super busy week. For now we will do what we must do here in Milan, then I will be concentrating on my wedding."

Lapadula's impending arrival raises further questions over the future of Milan forward Carlos Bacca, who has been linked with a move away from San Siro.