Laporte dismisses Manchester City rumours

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has denied suggestions that he has already reached an agreement with Manchester City over a transfer at the end of the season.

Recent reports claimed City have agreed to pay the 21-year-old's €50 million buyout clause as they look to strengthen their defence, but Laporte has stressed he would never hold talks with another club behind the Basque side's back.

Laporte is currently recovering from a fractured leg he suffered while playing for France Under-21s against Scotland back in March. His contract with Athletic runs until June 2019.

"My message to the Athletic faithful after the incorrect reports that have surfaced in the media is clear," Laporte wrote on his official Twitter account.

"The only thing on my mind is to help the club and my team-mates reach our goals this season and to recover from my injury.

"I will forever be grateful to Athletic for everything the club has done for me and they will always be the first to know anything regarding my future.

"My loyalty and respect for Athletic is profound."