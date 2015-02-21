Larsson looking for positives after draw

The Swede put in an impressive showing at the heart of Sunderland's midfield at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but he and his team-mates were unable to grab a winner against Tony Pulis' resilient outfit.

Larsson maintained that the squad will take the positives from their performance, despite noting that the result was frustrating.

"We will try and take the positives out of the game because that's what you have to do to get better and progress," he told the club's official website.

"Everyone can see that we were the team trying to win but it wasn't to be today.

"It was a step in the right direction and if we keep playing like that we will be fine."

Poyet's side have struggled for form in recent weeks – and were embarrassed by League One outfit Bradford City in the FA Cup last time out.

And despite commanded proceedings against West Brom, they lacked the cutting edge to take the lead – though Adam Johnson did have a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside towards the end of the first half.

"We tried as hard as we could to pin them back and they had a lot of men behind the ball, but you also need the decisions to go for you and you," continued Larsson.

"But you need to deserve your luck as well and we probably haven’t following the last two games.

"We had to find a way past their approach and we tried and tried, but like I said when we did succeed someone decided it wasn’t to be - you have to take it on the chin and move forward."