Larsson open to Sunderland stay

The Sweden international has spent the last three seasons at the Stadium of Light, and made 31 appearances in the Premier League last term.

Larsson is yet to be offered a new deal at Sunderland, but is open to being part of Gus Poyet's squad moving forward.

"I've never closed the door," he told The Journal. "It depends on what the conversations provide, what the club want and what I want.

"We've had a turbulent two years, but purely socially and in terms of football it has been a good place to be even though it's been up and down.

"But that does not mean I have signed for them.

"We look at the options available and will pick out the one that feels best."