Last two games like day and night - Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk described his side's last two performances as "like day and night" after they bounced back from defeat at Watford with a draw against 10-man Everton.

Club captain Ashley Williams inspired a strong defensive display as Swansea withstood Everton's in-form attack to claim a point that Monk felt was well deserved.

He said: "It was very even. We had chances, they had chances, but I think overall it was a good point for both teams.

"I was much happier this week than I was last week. If you can't win a game, you make sure you don’t lose it – we should have done that last week, but this performance was like day and night compared to last week.

"Had we gotten that first goal we probably would have gone on to win the game. We had more chances on target than they did."

Swansea have never beaten Everton in the 21 league games between the two sides, but Monk said his players should be proud of the way they matched one of the Premier League's strongest sides.

He said: "We defended exceptionally well when we had to.

"Everton have got some great players, and it shows how far we've come that we're on an even keel with them.

"I thought both teams were trying to go for it and score goals, and when they had to defend, both teams came out on top defensively."