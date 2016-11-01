Last two group games are finals - Gunes

Senol Gunes says Besiktas now have two finals to play in their last pair of Champions League Group B games after a 1-1 home draw with Napoli.

Having seen Napoli spurn a host of chances, Besiktas looked set for all three points as Ricardo Quaresma converted from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Mark Clattenburg ruled Nikola Maksimovic had handled in the area.

But Marek Hamsik's stunning curling long-range effort four minutes later ensured a stalemate that, coupled with Benfica's 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev, leaves Besiktas a point behind Napoli and Benfica in third.

"It was a wonderful game and I am proud of my players," head coach Gunes said in a media conference.

"We closed down the spaces and played well at the back. Obviously we wanted to win, but after the goal we lost concentration and immediately conceded an equaliser.

"We can consider them two dropped points, but Napoli were the favourites and I am happy with my team. Napoli move the ball around really well and their midfield has such talent. We made some mistakes, but in football there are no goals without mistakes.

"Don't compliment me on the result, as we only drew and did not win. Now there are two games left and they will both be finals."

Besiktas next host Benfica later this month before travelling to Ukraine to face Dynamo on December 6.