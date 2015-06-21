Late Araujo goal sends Las Palmas to La Liga

Sergio Araujo's late goal saw Las Palmas earn promotion to La Liga in dramatic fashion as they won their play-off with Real Zaragoza on away goals.

Las Palmas trailed 3-1 from the first leg in Aragon, but ended their 13-year absence from the top flight with a 2-0 win at Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday.

Midfielder Roque Mesa opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as he fired in from 15 yards out.

The hosts piled on the pressure in search of the vital second goal, with Araujo seeing a goal disallowed for offside before David Garcia smashed an effort against the crossbar.

But Las Palmas got the decisive goal five minutes from time as Araujo turned in a ball back across the face of goal at the far post to end their Liga exile.