Late draw could be 'very special moment' for Liverpool - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's draw with West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday could prove to be "a very special moment" in their season.

Goals from Craig Dawson and Jonas Olsson looked set to give the visitors a 2-1 win at Anfield after Jordan Henderson's opener, but Divock Origi's deflected strike in the 96th minute snatched a point for the hosts.

The result means Liverpool missed a chance to move into the top seven in the Premier League but Klopp was delighted with the resilience of his players.

"I'm satisfied now because it was the perfect finish to this game," he said. "The one point was the minimum that we deserved today. Two set-plays cost us, we knew about their quality in these situations but we tried. It was difficult.

"We created chances, made a perfect goal then conceded those two. But at the end I can live with it. This could prove to be a very special moment for us in the season to strike back against such a team."

Olsson was denied an earlier goal just before half-time, with referee Craig Pawson awarding a free-kick for offside only after consulting with his assistant.

"I saw no flag but at half-time I could see it was offside," Klopp said. "I don't know how the referee and his linesman came to that decision - but it was the right decision."

Klopp was jubilant following Origi's equaliser and led his team in a celebration in front of the Kop, but the former Borussia Dortmund boss explained he was saluting the atmosphere within the stadium rather than revelling in a draw.

"It was the best atmosphere since I came here. Of course people are disappointed but they didn't let us feel that. They saw that the lads tried everything and played football," he added.

"We stayed in the game, had a few moments where we not so good, but only set plays that cost us. If we can do that better then maybe win games more easily."

Liverpool are away to Watford in the league next Sunday.