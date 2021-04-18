Late goals hand Manchester United all three points against Burnley

Manchester United strengthened their hold on second place in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday evening.

United got away with an early mistake as Dean Henderson came rushing out of his goal allowing Chris Wood to put the ball in an empty net, but the goal was ruled off for offsides.

After a lacklustre first half the game exploded into life in the second stanza as Mason Greenwood rounded off a wonderful move with an emphatic strike to give United the lead only for Burley to equalise through James Tarkowski with a towering header from a corner-kick.

Burnley looked like they would manage to hold on for a point but a Greenwood deflected strike and a goal from Edison Cavani in the final 10 minutes handed United a 3-1 win.