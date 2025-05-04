Is Brentford vs Man United on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League clash

Manchester United will get to see reported transfer target Bryan Mbeumo up close again

Watch Brentford vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday May 4 with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasters globally.

Brentford vs Manchester United key information • Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United's focus is all on the Europa League now, with this Premier League encounter really just an unwanted distraction in between their two-legged semi-final against Athletic Club.

The domestic season has been one to forget at Old Trafford, with United currently on course for their worse league finish in decades.

But United fans still won't accept anything less than a proud performance against mid-table Brentford.

United ran out victorious in the reverse fixture back in October, coming from behind after a 'controversial' Ethan Pinnock opener.

Second-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund was enough to seal the three points for United - and that proved to be the last time United won a game under Erik ten Hag.

Is Brentford vs Manchester United on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Manchester United is not being televised in the UK on Sunday.

The game is taking place on a Sunday at 2pm, a traditional TV slot, but it's not part of the Sky Sports lineup this weekend, with Brighton vs Newcastle instead taking that timeslot, followed by Chelsea vs Liverpool at 4:30pm.

Only a certain amount of games can be televised live each week in the UK. This fixture is only taking place on a Sunday because of Chelsea's involvement in the Europa League on Thursday night, giving them an extra day to recover. Otherwise, the game would have taken place on Saturday at 3pm, which is covered by a live TV blackout.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Brentford vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Brentford vs Manchester United streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester United in the US? Brentford vs Manchester United is being shown on Peacock in the States. Peacock is the NBC-owned streaming platform that carries around half of all Premier League games each week. Subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester United in Canada? Brentford vs Manchester United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brentford vs Manchester United on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Brentford vs Manchester United in Africa? You can watch Brentford vs Manchester United on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.