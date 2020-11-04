Late Ndlovu goal aginst Celtic hands Pirates first league win of the season

Orlando Pirates picked up their first DStv Premiership victory of the season as a late Siphesihle Ndlovu stunner handed the Buccaneers a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Soweto gianst came into the game without their head coach at the helm after he left South Africa to travel back to Germany for a family emergency, while last season's top scorer Gabadinho Mhango and Thulani Hlatshwayo were also not involved as Fadlu Davids took charge of the side.

Things did not get off to the best of starts for Davids as he was forced into action early on after Thembinkosi Lorch's was forced off with and injury with just 12 minutes gone and was replaced by Deon Hotto.

It was Celtic who got off to the better start though and had the first opening with 15 minutes gone as Sello Matjila forcing Richard Ofori into a save after a lively start to the clash.

The Sea Robbers were struggling to create any opening despite their possession and were almost put on the back post with 10 minutes to play in the half as Motebang Sera steered his shot just wide of Ofori's near post.

0-0 at the break.

Despite trying to up the ante it was more of the same in the second half with chances at a premium.

Happy Jele went close with a header from Hotto's flick-on before Matjila fired wide of the upright at the other end with 55 minutes gone.

Pirates were beginning to threaten and forced Chaine into action on 68 minutes when Vincent Pule released Zakhele Lepasa, but the Celtic shot-stopper did well to the deny the striker.

The breakthrough finally came with 12 minutes to play as Ndlovu curled a fantastic effort into the back of the net.

Ndlovu's strike proved to secure three points for Pirates, who will now turn their attentions to Sunday's MTN8 clash against Kaizer Chiefs.