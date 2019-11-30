Late penalty save earns Aberdeen win over St Mirren

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis made a late penalty save – having given away the spot kick – as Aberdeen beat St Mirren 2-1 to remain third in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Sam Cosgrove gave the hosts an early lead, only for Jonathan Obika to level for St Mirren midway through the first half. Niall McGinn struck to put the Dons back in front and though Lewis’ collision with Obika gave Tony Andreu the chance to snatch a point, the keeper redeemed himself.

The visitors started brightly and despite almost gifting Aberdeen a chance in the opening minute, they were quickly on the attack and Andreu’s shot from a Sam Foley pass brought a fine stop from Lewis.

However Aberdeen were ahead after six minutes as Cosgrove stroked in his 18th goal of the campaign from 15 yards, placing a shot high into the net after Gary MacKenzie headed away a Ryan Hedges cross.

The Dons’ top scorer could have added to his tally when Sean McLoughlin’s pass was intercepted by Jon Gallagher who played in the striker, but his long-range effort was held by Vaclav Hladky.

A superb ball out of defence from Scott McKenna set up the next attack, from which Cosgrove sliced wide, before Lewis Ferguson headed wide at the back post from Zak Vyner’s superb whipped cross.

But the visitors were level after Ryan Flynn’s good work on the right saw him cut back for Obika to stroke home the leveller from close range.

Aberdeen could have been back in front 10 minutes before the interval as Cosgrove saw his header from a Hedges corner headed off the line by Calum Waters.

They were back on the attack straight after the break, with Hedges firing wide after a Cosgrove knockdown, and they led once more after 56 minutes. Hedges was the supplier, breaking the tackle of Paul McGinn before cutting back to the edge of the area where McGinn rifled high into the net.

Kyle Magennis was unlucky when Obika’s header across the face of goal fell just out of his reach as Saints searched for a second leveller, and with 15 minutes to go Andreu sliced a volley from Foley’s cross, the effort landing on the roof of a relieved Lewis’ net.

Lewis collided with goalscorer Obika by the penalty spot after 83 minutes, leading referee Steven McLean to point to the spot, but dived to his right to save well from Andreu – who also sent the rebound straight at the prostrate keeper.