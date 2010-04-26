Latin American round-up: Fan killed by police car

America snatched a berth in the Mexican Clausura title play-offs, denying one to Apertura finalists Cruz Azul.

CHILE

A Colo Colo fan was run over and killed by a police car on crowd control duties outside the Monumental at the Santiago derby against Universidad de Chile, media reported.

Radio Cooperativa said on their website that the police had launched an investigation. It added police had made 80 arrests during fighting with fans sparked by the accident.

Champions Colo Colo, down to 10 men for 52 minutes, beat their arch-rivals 1-0 to snatch the lead from them and give outgoing coach Hugo Tocalli a winning send-off.

Argentine striker Ezequiel Miralles scored the only goal in the 12th minute but was sent off in the 38th.

Tocalli, leaving for family reasons, is being replaced by fellow Argentine Diego Cagna.

COLOMBIA

America's Argentine-born striker Sergio Galvan Rey set a Colombian record of 218 goals with the equaliser in his team's 2-2 draw with Atletico Junior, beating the number scored by former Colombia forward Ivan Valenciano.

Galvan Rey, who has played in Colombia since 1994 apart from a year at MetroStars in the U.S., scored 171 goals for Once Caldas, a club record.

The 36-year-old, who obtained Colombian nationality in 2003, also played for Atletico Nacional before joining America this year.

Tolima's winning run was ended at six matches after they went down 4-3 to La Equidad but clung to the lead in the Apertura championship.

Tolima, for whom Carlos Renteria scored twice, have 30 points from 15 matches, one more than title holders Independiente Medellin, who were held 0-0 at home by Boyaca Chico.

MEXICO

America, who have had to overcome the shooting of Paraguay striker Salvador Cabanas in January, beat Santos Laguna 1-0 to qualify for the Clausura quarter-finals.

The result left Cruz Azul, runners-up in the Apertura in December, stranded after they only managed a 1-1 draw with Guadalajara.

Midfielder Angel Reyna scored America's goal in the ninth minute from a pass by Argentine playmaker Daniel Montenegro in their home match at the Azteca.

The quarter-final line-up has Apertura champions Monterrey facing lowest-placed qualifiers Pachuca, Guadalajara against Morelia, Toluca meeting America and Pumas UNAM v Santos Laguna.

URUGUAY

Penarol, who have already won the Clausura title, retained their unbeaten record with a 13th win in 14 matches, beating former Paraguay coach Sergio Markarian's Danubio 2-1 away.

Former Inter Milan and Uruguay forward Alvaro Recoba put the home side ahead but they had Carlos Grossmuller sent off in the 66th minute and succumbed to goals by teenager Gaston Ramirez in the 69th and veteran striker Diego Alonso in the 83rd.

Tacuarembo's Luis Machado scored a 14-minute hat