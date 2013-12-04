Laudrup delighted with Shelvey flexibility

The former Liverpool midfielder was pushed to the top of Swansea's formation after Alvaro Vasquez - Laudrup's last remaining fit striker - was forced off with a groin injury.

Shelvey responded in fine fashion by scoring the third of the game after his presence had forced Mathieu Debuchy into an own-goal for the second. Nathan Dyer had earlier broken the deadlock.

"I think that position suits him (Shelvey) very well," Laudrup beamed.

"He's good in possession, he's good making runs from midfield so I really think that position suits him quite well.

"I think he can play the more dynamic midfielder alongside a holding midfielder.

"In these two games on Sunday and (on Wednesday) we've seen that it suits him very well."

Laudrup was not perturbed by Alvaro's injury and is not expecting the Spaniard to miss too much action as a result of his injury.

The Dane explained: "I don't think it's a strain, but these are the things that happen.

"I've said more than once that when sometimes we change the squad (it is) because we want to use everybody.

"I know, especially in these moments where there's so many games, we need people prepared.

"Alvaro has not played much recently - this is his third game in six games so it's normal there is a reaction, but there was really no alternative.

"If there had been an alternative I would have played him, because I knew this was a danger.

"It's not a bad injury, let's see. I can't tell you if we're talking four days or 10 days but I don't think we're talking weeks."