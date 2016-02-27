Laudrup: In-form Eriksen has Barcelona quality

Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is good enough earn himself a move to Barcelona within the next couple of years, according to Brian Laudrup.

The Denmark international, 24, is enjoying an impressive campaign for Spurs having scored five times and picked up eight assists in the Premier League.

Laudrup, who won the European championships with his country in 1992, feels Eriksen has the technical quality to play for a team as big as Barcelona and could find himself at a higher level in the not-too-distant future.

"He has got tremendous feet and great vision," Laudrup told Omnisport. "He is not the quickest of players but his mind is very quick and that sets him apart from many young players.

"He is scoring goals as well, his free kicks are well known and he makes a lot of chances for his team-mates.

"How far can he go? He is a Barcelona-type of player but whether he can actually take it to Barcelona we will have to wait and see. Maybe the next year or two and then he will get into the age where he is at the top of his talent and capabilities.

"Tottenham right now are a top team in England but maybe he could go to another country like Spain and produce it there, it would be interesting. He has certainly got the technical ability to do that.

"For him and [Denmark team-mate] Kasper Schmeichel the world looks fantastic. What I have heard from both is they are two players who want to become better all the time.

"They are not satisfied with just the status quo and that is how you develop as a player. They have both got that and the sky is the limit.

"I think it is very clear that Christian Eriksen has really developed into an important player for Tottenham.

"He was very important for Ajax but playing in the Dutch league is absolutely fundamental for a young player because in Holland, especially at Ajax, if you are 16, 17 you get into the team if you are good enough. You get to play a lot of games early on in your career which is really important.

"Obviously it is a step or two up to play in the Premier League. He started very well in his first season and then maybe had some ups and downs in his second season. Now he is getting to grips with it because of [Mauricio] Pochettino's way of playing, he is very good at setting up players in front of him and playing on the counter."

One area Laudrup feels Eriksen must improve, though, is in his performances for Denmark at international level.

He added: "The problem with the national team at times has been we have played a very possession-based type of football under Morten Olsen. We haven't had players who are quick enough and can run deep – then he is struggling a little bit.

"If he can play in a team the way Tottenham are playing, he will be very successful – I hope he can transfer that into the national team and that is the biggest issue right now.

"He has let a lot of people down when he is playing back home. Every weekend they look on television and see he is playing so well at Tottenham and ask why can't he do that back home. That is one of the things he can develop still."