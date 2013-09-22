Laudrup hails 'fantastic week' for Swansea

The Liberty Stadium outfit picked up their second Premier League victory of the season at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Michu and Nathan Dyer in a game that came just 72 hours after their 3-0 UEFA Europa League success in Valencia.

And Laudrup has lauded the performance of his players after a week that also saw them come from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool last Monday.

"It's been a fantastic week," he said.

"Before the start I thought this would be the most difficult game because it's the third game in six days with all the travelling.

"The week has been excellent. The performance in Valencia speaks for itself, and to come back against Liverpool was excellent too."

Swansea also won their last Premier League fixture immediately following a Europa League away tie, when they returned from Petrolul Ploiesti to claim a 2-0 success at West Brom.

And Laudrup was delighted to see his side react to an energy-sapping spell in the same manner on Sunday.

"It was an early kick-off here with the travelling," the Dane added.

"We were in bed at 4am and up and on Saturday morning so it's really great to have two wins on the back of two European games."

Laudrup went on to express his satisfaction with his team's showing at Selhurst Park, although he did feel they could have won by a bigger margin.

"I'm really pleased with how the players did," he said.

"It always helps when you score in the first or second minute, you have to play for 90 but we dominated from the first to the last second.

"The only thing is we should have scored more goals because we had the chances to score five or six."